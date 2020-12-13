2 year warranty
Discontinued
LR6P4B/40
Powers all high-energy consuming devices
Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries.
AA
Alkaline
Alkaline technology ensures power for high drain devices.
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.
Universal language-free symbols on the packaging explain how and where the battery can or should be used.
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