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Ultinon Pro7000 SICar and truck signaling bulb

LUM24961CU70X2/20

Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.

For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED [≈W5W] 24V position lights. They are bright and elegant so you can signal safely and stylishly.

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Brighter, elegant signals

Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.

  • LED-T10 [≈W5W]

  • Number of bulbs: 2

  • 24V, 6000 K Cool White

  • Advanced automotive system

Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what youre doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signaling lights provide you with a bright daylight effect plus up to 6000 K for positioning and interior lighting. Your truck says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signaling lights.

Ergonomic design with three-LED array

Whether it's for parking lights, glove compartment, or interior lighting, Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.

Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, theres no reason why you shouldnt look good at the same time. If youre wanting to upgrade your style without buying a newer truck, replacing your exterior lighting with Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signals is a smart way to spend your money.

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Disclaimers

  1. Non-ECE compliant