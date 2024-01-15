See and be seen with stylish 6000 Kelvin white light

Equipping your car with the Philips Ultinon Drive LED Projector boosts your style as well as your safety. See and be seen with stylish white light of 6000 Kelvin for more driving comfort. Besides a great look, these lenses deliver enhanced contrast, enabling you to recognize obstacles and road signs better in the dark. Once you experience this daylightlike effect, youll always prefer the Philips Ultinon LED Projector.