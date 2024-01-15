2 year warranty
LUMUP3011X2/20
Enjoy powerful brightness with longer range
The Philips Ultinon Drive 3011 LED Projector has the power to keep you safe. It offers up to 400% brighter* white light, longer lifetime, and can illuminate hazards up to 500 meters** away thanks to its powerful LED performance.
Up to 400% brighter light*
Up to 500 m beam length**
Powerful high beam up to 75W
6000K cool white light
Up to 75W, 400% brighter light produces more visibility on the road. The more you can see, the better you perform, the faster you react and the safer you are. So dont let darkness win. Choose the Philips Ultinon Drive LED Projector and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.
Thanks to our high-power LED solution, the Philips Ultinon Drive LED Projector provides exceptional 500m long-range visibility, which is tested in our Automotive application lab in Germany. The bright uniform beam pattern helps you see a long way down the road, as well as the road side, enabling you to react faster to potential hazards ahead of you.
Equipping your car with the Philips Ultinon Drive LED Projector boosts your style as well as your safety. See and be seen with stylish white light of 6000 Kelvin for more driving comfort. Besides a great look, these lenses deliver enhanced contrast, enabling you to recognize obstacles and road signs better in the dark. Once you experience this daylightlike effect, youll always prefer the Philips Ultinon LED Projector.
Reviews
Low beam compared with standard halogen bulb
Based on 1 lux distance in pair