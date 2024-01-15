Intense, far and wide illumination for superior visibility

Thanks to our boosted LED solution, the Philips Ultinon Drive LED Projector provides exceptional long-range visibility. The bright uniform beam pattern helps you see further down the road, as well as the road side, enabling you to react faster to potential hazards ahead of you. And with boost technology, you can activate more powerful LEDs for the high beam, helping you see up to 600m ahead, which is tested in our Automotive application lab in Germany.