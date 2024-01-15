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Ultinon Drive Projector lensHigh-power LED Projector lens

LUMUP5011X2/20

Enjoy powerful brightness with longer range

The Philips Ultinon Drive 5011 LED Projector has the power to keep you safe. It offers up to 400% brighter* white light, longer lifetime, and can illuminate hazards up to 600 meters** away thanks to its powerful LED performance.

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More safety at the wheel

Enjoy powerful brightness with longer range

  • Up to 400% brighter light*

  • Up to 600 m beam length**

  • Powerful high beam up to 90W

  • 6000K cool white light

Get up to +400% brighter light for superior visibility

Up to 90W, 400% brighter light produces more visibility on the road. The more you can see, the better you perform, the faster you react and the safer you are. So dont let darkness win. Choose the Philips Ultinon Drive LED Projector and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.

Intense, far and wide illumination for superior visibility

Thanks to our boosted LED solution, the Philips Ultinon Drive LED Projector provides exceptional long-range visibility. The bright uniform beam pattern helps you see further down the road, as well as the road side, enabling you to react faster to potential hazards ahead of you. And with boost technology, you can activate more powerful LEDs for the high beam, helping you see up to 600m ahead, which is tested in our Automotive application lab in Germany.

See and be seen with stylish 6000 Kelvin white light

Equipping your car with the Philips Ultinon Drive LED Projector boosts your style as well as your safety. See and be seen with stylish white light of 6000 Kelvin for more driving comfort. Besides a great look, these lenses deliver enhanced contrast, enabling you to recognize obstacles and road signs better in the dark. Once you experience this daylightlike effect, youll always prefer the Philips Ultinon LED Projector.

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