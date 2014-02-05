2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCD1165/55
Enjoy great movie experience
Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips DVD micro system MCD1165. The speaker system backed with 70W RMS maximum output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback.
DVD
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
2.1 system, with subwoofer
70W max
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.
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