2 year warranty
Discontinued
NTRX500/55
The ultimate sound machines
Be blown away by bass on this NX bass equipped 650W system that’s ideal for any party. Let Auto DJ mix tracks on your USB device, stream tunes from any smartphone over Bluetooth® and use 260K lighting effects to get the party thumping.
650W
Bluetooth
Be the master of every party! DJ cross fader lets you mix your favorite tracks between channel A and B, so you can flow seamlessly between songs. Just select the device output for deck A (USB, Bluetooth®, CD, Audio in or tuner) to start the music, then choose the input device for deck B (USB or audio in). To change tracks, swipe the fader from one side to another for a smooth transition that keeps the party pumping.
Available throughout the range, NX bass temporarily boosts bass and loudness to the extreme. Hit the NX bass button to instantly juice up your sound, make lighting effects go wild, and feel the immense bass of the subwoofers thundering through your bones.
3.5
of 5
15
Reviews
kstingray79
29/05/2017
Canada
wow!!!!
! party weekend all day and night non stop !! good good. Up!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NTRX500 Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NTRX500 Mini Hi-Fi System
Burkey6973
19/06/2019
US
This product is absolutely 1000% AWESOME!!!
We loved the first one we bought so much that we bought another one!! They are definitely the best stereo speaker systems out there!!!!! We've had multiple parties family gatherings and events using this awesome sound system and everyone loved it just as much as we do!!!! We've had them going on four years now and they perform just as good today as they did when we first got them. And please ignore all those bad reviews because you definitely can get any parts you would need for them, also they have GREAT sound quality which is crystal clear on every mode!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NTRX500 Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NTRX500 Mini Hi-Fi System
Shanelle1228
10/11/2017
US
Part of promotion
I love my nx5 Bluetooth speaker. I just do not like the fact that its stuck in eco mode and I cant get anyone from philips to help me fix the problem
Great speaker.. Terrible support from Philips on how to fix the problem I am experiencing.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NTRX500 Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NTRX500 Mini Hi-Fi System
Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.