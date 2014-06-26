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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

Original radio

ORD7105C/00

3.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

The original radio

Let this Philips Original radio complete your listening experience. Designed in the style of the iconic 1955 Philips radio, it plays and charges iPods and iPhones, and comes with a stereo FM tuner.

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The original radio

  • Cream

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
1

26/06/2014

Canada

Canada

Great sounding docking station for i-devices that do not have the lightning connector

Was looking for a docking station that also had a FM radio for my home office. Turns out that most of the new docking stations use the new lightning connector while I have an older i-Pod Touch. Found this radio by random searching of the i-net. Bought it and am 100% happy with the looks, sound and ease of use. After I dock my i-Pod, with the remote I can switch to FM, i-Pod ( either listening to i-Net radio or my own recorded library ), mute, resume etc. Oh - and did I mention the sound quality ? Also comes with a free app (downloadable from i-Tunes) to help with managing the radio or playback. This radio meets all my needs - and if your needs are simular, highly recommended.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ORD7105C Original radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ORD7105C Original radio

09/11/2018

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

ฉันมาถามเพียง จะทำมันขึ้นมาอีกไหม

ฉันหา ที่จะซื้อมัน ทำอีกหรือไม่ ทำไมจึงไม่ทำมันขึ้นมาอีก ฉันรออยู่

This review was made for ORD7105C วิทยุแบบดั้งเดิม

This review was made for ORD7105C วิทยุแบบดั้งเดิม

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