ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

Waist Massager

PPM4331

Fitness&massage,dual effect of exercise&relaxation

Combined EMS pulse and hot compress function, it promotes blood circulation in the waist and abdomen and relieve muscle pain and discomfort. Multiple temperatures and massage strengths are available, suitable for different people to use.

See all benefits

Silver ion×EMS×hot compress, relax with massage

Fitness&massage,dual effect of exercise&relaxation

  • EMS pulse

  • 3 temperature levels

  • Detachable design

Nano-silver cloth to gathers heat and promote sweating

Made of highly active silver ion coating lining, it conducts heat quickly and locks in temperature for a long time. With the hot compress function, it can increase body temperature even while sitting and promote sweating. Wearing it during exercise can speed up calorie burning and improve exercise efficiency. 3 levels of temperature are available: 40, 45 and 50.

Comfortable surround protects your waist and abdomen

The high-elastic fabric fits the waist and abdomen, making it comfortable to wear. It tightens the waist and abdomen without constricting the body. It fits the waist and abdomen curves and evenly applies force to the waist and abdomen. It stretches longitudinally and supports horizontally to disperse the pressure on the lumbar spine during exercise and reduce sports injuries.

EMS microcurrent massage accelerates muscle movement

Upgraded EMS frequency setting to help muscles move independently, allowing you to exercise your waist and abdomen while sitting or standing.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.