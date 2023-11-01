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Foot spa massage

PPM6501

Smart and foldable,Enjoy an automatic warm massage

This product is designed to soak the feet in warm water, and effectively relaxthe feet by combining with bubble impact and massage wheel pressing feet, which is suitable for different people for foot massage.

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360° bubbles, comfortable foot massage

Smart and foldable,Enjoy an automatic warm massage

  • 800W quick heating

  • 3 temperature settings

  • Magnetic remote control

High-power rapid heating

Three levels of constant temperature heating: 40C, 43C, and 46C. Built-in 800W heater, fast heating without waiting for a long time. When you get home, turn on the foot massager and the water will be warm in just the time it takes you to put on comfortable home clothes.

Massage with 4 turntables and 2 bump disks

The soles and arches of the feet are equipped with 4 electric turntables for rotating and kneading. The turntables are removable, so they can be easily cleaned and less likely to trap dirt. Equipped with 2 bump disks at the heel, it gently stimulates and relax muscles. You can easily relieve foot fatigue.

Blisters gushing out, comfortable up to the calves

There are 2 nozzles at the bottom of the massager. Pressurized water jets pour upward from the nozzles, allowing the water bubbles to hit the entire foot. Even the calves can enjoy the spa.

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