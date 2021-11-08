2 year warranty
Discontinued
Xtreme Brightness, Xtreme Sound & Portability
Based on Android TV, the PicoPix MaxTV projects images up to 120” in True Full HD. Thanks to multiple image corrections, automatic brightness, a battery lasting up to 4h, and a boombox function, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it!
120" in True FULL HD 1080p
Xtreme sound and portability
Android TV experience
Bluetooth boombox function
One-click auto-focus eliminates the hassle and burden of a manual set-up. The high-resolution camera and AI driven autofocus, will always ensure you get the clearest image, automatically.
An ultra compact PicoPix Max TV projector packed with everything you need. Make the most of a 4-hour battery in projection mode or 10 hours in Bluetooth Speaker mode. The Powerbank function will also charge all your devices via the USB-C or USB-A port.
Texas Instruments DLP technology, used in 9 out of 10 cinemas worldwide, delivers vivid pictures, deep contrast, and a bright image in any conditions. You can expect an unrivalled visual experience with vibrant colors that deliver 100% of the REC709 signal.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
marcSW4
08/11/2021
United Kingdom
a perfect upgrade to my PicoPix Max
This is the projector I was expecting!! I participated to the first Indiegogo Campaign for the PicoPix Max and now they upgraded everything! Android OS to ANDROID TV All image corrections are now working with HDMI or USB-C Super good sound And a bigger battery compared to Max. Yes it is a bit bulkier but frankly speaking I prefer my new Max TV
Pros
Better brightness, Android TV, super good speakers
Cons
a bit bulky
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PicoPix MaxTV PPX720 Mobile projector
Date of Use 2021-10-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PicoPix MaxTV PPX720 Mobile projector
Date of Use 2021-10-08
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Projectors for direct connection to and for use with an automatic data processing machine such as a smartphone, laptop, PC, Blue-ray Player etc.