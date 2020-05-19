2 year warranty
Discontinued
7 in 1 grooming kit
This Philips professional grooming kit QG3080 with head, beard, nose and eartrimmer is the ultimate styling tool to create the right look for any occasion.
7-in-1
The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.
Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.
Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
robrinay
19/05/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent multi use tool
So we’re in lockdown and you can’t get to a Hairdressers? This multi attachment grooming tool is your answer to those bad hair/bad beard days. It’s easy to use, easy to to control and simple to clean.
Pros
Lots of easy to fit attachments to help you to self groom.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QG3080 Grooming kit
Date of Use 2019-04-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QG3080 Grooming kit
Date of Use 2019-04-19