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2 year warranty
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver
Discontinued
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RQ1250/16
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Quick Start Guide - English
Important Information Manual - English
All (5)
Product Usage and Results (2)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
How do I clean my Philips Shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
I’m not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is not working
My Philips Jet Clean does not clean my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
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