2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultimate shaving experience
Our most advanced shave yet, the Philips SensoTouch 3D RQ1250 shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and shaves every hair in just a few strokes with its UltraTrack heads.
UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D
50 min cordless use/1h charge
Precision trimmer
GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.
Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
4.3
of 5
195
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Mazlan
21/05/2018
Singapore
After at least 5 years of usage.. Going strong
Everything works as desc. I planning to buy a newer version on my coming birthday.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
schnaars
04/02/2014
Singapore
Great product
Love this shaver. it fits my hand well and also makes me look great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
JACKSONLAW
18/06/2012
Singapore
Fantistic!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2025 data, research conducted in October 2025