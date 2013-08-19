2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultimate shaving experience
The most advanced Philips shaver yet, the SensoTouch 3D RQ1260 shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and the UltraTrack heads shave every hair in just a few strokes.
UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D
60 min cordless use/1h charge
Precision trimmer
GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.
Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
4.2
of 5
88
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Prasad
19/08/2013
Malaysia
This product is amazing
I have been using the shaver for more than a year. I really can see the different with the one i used before. Since i bought RQ 1260 Shaver, i already said good bye to all my other shaving kits. Besides that, its easy to hold too (ergonormik) Worth buying......
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
EvonWang
14/06/2012
Singapore
It is compact and easy to use. Not much noise produced. it covers all angle while shaving. able to use for quite sometime before the next charging period. afer shaving, the hair does not drop out from the head, it is all contain in the head compartment. Worth the buy!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
RobertHogg
13/04/2012
Singapore
Excellent product, gives a really close shave.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2025 data, research conducted in October 2025