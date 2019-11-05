2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfection in every pass
The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results.
V-Track Precision Blades
8-direction ContourDetectHeads
SmartClean System Plus
SmartClick beard styler
Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.
Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.
Awards
4.2
of 5
1114
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Priorityfood
05/11/2019
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Excellent shaving experience
The shaver does a really good job of my daily shaving. It is very quiet and my wife can't even hear that I am shaving. The blades are so smooth and I don't even feel the shaver going onto my skin. It is easy to clean under the running tap after each shave. I love the long battery life. I have only charged it once since I starting using it a month ago. Real value for money
Pros
All of the above
Cons
No stand for it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9111/12 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2018-10-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9111/12 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2018-10-05
Hawk
27/04/2019
Malaysia
Great product
Great product as with all Philips products. Been using Philips products for the last 20 years, I never had any problems with it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9152/12 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9152/12 Wet and dry electric shaver
lobaii82
19/08/2018
Malaysia
Part of promotion
PHILIPS SHAVERS S9111
In 2 month i use PHILIPS SHAVERS S9111 and i can say this is the good shavers in market now. With new products and new technology.PHILIPS SHAVERS S9111 is the best. Easy to use and maintenance .come with new look and easy to handle. Can use in dry and wet conditions.and can wash with water after used. For me this PHILIPS SHAVERS S9111 is the best and great shaves in 2018
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9111/12 Wet and dry electric shaver
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9111/12 Wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2025 data, research conducted in October 2025
Cuts up to 20% more hair - versus SensoTouch