2 year warranty
SBX102C2W0/97
Double drawer design
With a sleek exterior and innovative dual-drawer system, it provides rapid, precise fingerprint recognition for enhanced security. Once verified, the door pops open effortlessly, ensuring a seamless and convenient experience.
Semiconductor fingerprint tech
High-strength carbon alloy ste
Linked dual-layer drawer
Abnormal alert function
Equipped with a touch-sensitive digital keypad that awakens with a tap, combined with semiconductor biometric fingerprint technology for precise recognition and high security. It also includes an emergency mechanical key for quick access, ensuring a worry-free experience.
Breaking away from the traditional single-layer structure of safes, this design features a linked dual-drawer system, allowing for flexible, layered organization of items. (Note: The top drawer is the main drawer, while the bottom drawer serves as a hidden compartment.)
The door surface features a faux leather finish, blending fine texture with a soft touch, giving the safe a softer, more stylish appearance that seamlessly integrates into any home decor.
Awards
Reviews
The battery life (stand-by time) depends on the actual usage.