2 year warranty
SBX301P5BC/97
Bedside table design
Furniture design lightens up living space, making SBX301 a great replacement of bedside table.While securing your valuables, SBX301 also supports wireless charging, bringing exceptional safekeeping experience.
Furniture design
Wireless charger
Back up system
Multiple alerts
Most phones on the market can use the wireless charging function of SBX301. Simply put your phone on the top wireless charging area to get your phone charged. There is also an USB port at the top left corner to provide you more charging options.
You can unlock the downside cabinet with fingerprints or PIN codes. The unlocking panel is designed hidden inside the drawer upside for more security. The matte panel is scratch resistant and unlikely to leave fingerprints, making each unlocking worry-free.
SBX301 has an one-piece cabinet with minimized gap between door and frame, making it solid and secure.
Reviews
USB port charging only supports devices with current no more than 2A.
Wireless charging supports the following phone models: in testing