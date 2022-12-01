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2 year warranty

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3000 SeriesSmart safe box

SBX301P5BC/97

Bedside table design

Furniture design lightens up living space, making SBX301 a great replacement of bedside table.While securing your valuables, SBX301 also supports wireless charging, bringing exceptional safekeeping experience.

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Go beyond safekeeping

Bedside table design

  • Furniture design

  • Wireless charger

  • Back up system

  • Multiple alerts

For quick and ease phone charging

For quick and ease phone charging

Most phones on the market can use the wireless charging function of SBX301. Simply put your phone on the top wireless charging area to get your phone charged. There is also an USB port at the top left corner to provide you more charging options.

Supports fingerprints and PIN codes

Supports fingerprints and PIN codes

You can unlock the downside cabinet with fingerprints or PIN codes. The unlocking panel is designed hidden inside the drawer upside for more security. The matte panel is scratch resistant and unlikely to leave fingerprints, making each unlocking worry-free.

Leave no hidden risk and give full security

Leave no hidden risk and give full security

SBX301 has an one-piece cabinet with minimized gap between door and frame, making it solid and secure.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. USB port charging only supports devices with current no more than 2A.

  2. Wireless charging supports the following phone models: in testing