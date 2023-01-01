2 year warranty
SBX702BAGX/97
Secure your valuables
Enjoy fast unlocking at fingertips. Philips SBX702 supports fingerprint and PIN code unlocking. 2 independent unlocking systems are designed to protect your valuables.The backup system is for emergency use and gives upgraded security.
Keyless unlocking
Handle frozen after lockout
Backup system
Abnormal alert
Getting rid of mechanical unlocking, this safe adopts a semi-conductor fingerprint sensor and a touch keypad, allowing unlocking with both fingerprints and PIN codes. A light touch to wake up the system and have quick identification. Biometric lock brings smoother and faster than ever unlocking experience.
The safe is solid and secure thanks to the cabinet that is made with single piece of metal sheet. A built-in touch keypad gives it a simplistic look and protects the electronic circuit board. All makes this safe highly functional, stylish, secure and trustworthy.
SBX702 are equipped with 4 craftily made watch winders, allowing you to keep your previous watches safe and clean when you are not wearing them.
Reviews
The battery life is tested under tandardized laboratory conditions. The actual battery life may vary due to differentfactors such as the test environment, usage scenarios, and consumption due to long-time use.