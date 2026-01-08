I am a boy mom of 4, so my time is precious! I have went from standing at my kitchen sink running bottles under hot water, to getting a load of dishes loaded into the dishwasher while waiting for a warm bottle. No more mixing hot and cold water from the water cooler trying to find just the right temperature. I love the one button design, you just set the dial to how many ounces/mL you're wanting to warm up, push, and go on to your next task. What I really liked about this product is the 'light timer'. This timer keeps track of how much longer until the bottle is warmed. It is divided into 4 parts, so it's easy to keep track, within minutes you'll have a warm bottle for your little one. Not only is it compact in size, so it fits just about anywhere, but it'll fit almost any size and bottle type. Silicone bottles may need a bit more warming time due to the material type, but the warmer is still efficient. Thanks to the Stellar Product Testing Panel for allowing me this opportunity to test and review this Philips Avent Premium 2-in-1 Warmer and Sterilizer.