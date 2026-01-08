2 year warranty
New
Gentle warming, no hotspots
Chemical-free sterilization
Quick and easy set up
Compatible with most essentials
Time for a feed? Hospital-standard water bath warming better preserves milk nutrients without compromising on efficiency. Whether you or another caregiver are feeding baby, the best warming technology ensures it's all ready in 3 minutes.*
When it’s time to clean up, use the power of natural steam to eradicate 99.9% of bacteria. Steam, known for its ability to reach into nooks and crevices, is perfect for sterilizing every corner of your baby's bottle, pacifier and small toys. And it's all chemical-free.
Warm milk the way nurses do in hospitals using water bath warming. Compared to other methods, it better preserves milk proteins essential for building up a baby's immune system. Gentle and quick, our technology helps promote baby's healthy development with every feed.
Awards
4.6
of 5
111
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
chix
08/01/2026
US
Part of promotion
Best bottle warmer ever
I received this product to review as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel. I’ve used a few bottle warmers in the past, however some take forever to heat up and then heat up the bottle too hot. This one is just perfect! It doesn’t take forever and a day to heat up when your baby is crying for a bottle and is the perfect temperature everytime. It doesn’t take up much room on my counter, and with the 2 in 1 sterilization feature, it’s is very convenient to have when I need it! I can throw paci’s in there for a quick sterilization and it’s great for that! It’s incredibly easy to use and makes warming up bottles a smoother, quicker process!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/00 Premium
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/00 Premium
Addy
01/01/2026
US
Part of promotion
Heats Extremely Fast
As a mom who exclusively pumps, I was convinced I didn’t need a bottle warmer. I didn’t want to create a picky baby who would only take hot bottles. Well… our little man started refusing bottles and than Stellar Reviews sent me the Philips Avent 2-in-1 Bottle Warmer and Sterilizer. The difference was immediate. He went from whimpering when drinking to taking his bottle without a fuss. What I loved the most was how fast the warmer was. I can have a bottle warmed in under three minutes. I also love that it doubles as a sterilizer without taking up more of my counter space. As a first-time mom, being able to sterilize bottles and pacifiers, gives me peace of mind. Overall, this has become one of those baby items I didn’t think I needed but now can’t live without.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/00 Premium
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/00 Premium
KellyTiredMom
26/12/2025
US
Part of promotion
Peace of Mind
I’m going to be honest, I didn’t think I’d like the added item on my counters but boy was I wrong. The Philips Avent Premium 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer not only looks sleek but it also works wonders. Gone are the days when life gets busy, huger cues are noticed too late, and I frantically heat up a bottle the bad way (microwave). I feel so much better knowing my baby is getting all the nutrition from his formula heated up in a safe and quick fashion. We just pop a bottle in the warmer before changing his diaper and it’s ready when he is - and before the screaming starts. Having a small and pleasant looking device that can both heat and sterilize with taking up less room than our toaster is a dream come true. I highly recommend this product! Thank you Stellar Product Testing Panel for letting us try out the Philips Avent Premium 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/00 Premium
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/00 Premium
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
150ml/5oz of room temperature milk in Avent 9oz Natural bottle.