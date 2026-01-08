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  • One simple routine, from one feed to the next
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  • One simple routine, from one feed to the next
  • One simple routine, from one feed to the next
  • One simple routine, from one feed to the next
  • One simple routine, from one feed to the next
  • One simple routine, from one feed to the next
  • One simple routine, from one feed to the next
  • One simple routine, from one feed to the next
  • One simple routine, from one feed to the next
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  • One simple routine, from one feed to the next
  • One simple routine, from one feed to the next
  • One simple routine, from one feed to the next
  • One simple routine, from one feed to the next
  • One simple routine, from one feed to the next
  • One simple routine, from one feed to the next
  • One simple routine, from one feed to the next

New

Philips Avent 2-in-1 Warmer & SterilizerPremium

SCF359/00

4.6
| (111) Reviews | 95% recommend this product

1 award

One simple routine, from one feed to the next
The most trusted way to warm and sterilize keeps you a step ahead. Our hospital-standard water bath warming better preserves milk proteins while the smart sensor prevents overheating. Time to clean up? Natural steam removes 99.9% of germs.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Fast, safe warming and sterilization. Every time.

One simple routine, from one feed to the next

  • Gentle warming, no hotspots

  • Chemical-free sterilization

  • Quick and easy set up

  • Compatible with most essentials

Warm bottles in 3 minutes with one button*

Warm bottles in 3 minutes with one button*

Time for a feed? Hospital-standard water bath warming better preserves milk nutrients without compromising on efficiency. Whether you or another caregiver are feeding baby, the best warming technology ensures it's all ready in 3 minutes.*

Safely eradicate 99.9% of bacteria using natural steam

Safely eradicate 99.9% of bacteria using natural steam

When it’s time to clean up, use the power of natural steam to eradicate 99.9% of bacteria. Steam, known for its ability to reach into nooks and crevices, is perfect for sterilizing every corner of your baby's bottle, pacifier and small toys. And it's all chemical-free.

Uses hospital-standard water bath warming

Uses hospital-standard water bath warming

Warm milk the way nurses do in hospitals using water bath warming. Compared to other methods, it better preserves milk proteins essential for building up a baby's immune system. Gentle and quick, our technology helps promote baby's healthy development with every feed.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image PBTAWARD15

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

111

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

2

08/01/2026

US

US

Best bottle warmer ever

I received this product to review as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel. I’ve used a few bottle warmers in the past, however some take forever to heat up and then heat up the bottle too hot. This one is just perfect! It doesn’t take forever and a day to heat up when your baby is crying for a bottle and is the perfect temperature everytime. It doesn’t take up much room on my counter, and with the 2 in 1 sterilization feature, it’s is very convenient to have when I need it! I can throw paci’s in there for a quick sterilization and it’s great for that! It’s incredibly easy to use and makes warming up bottles a smoother, quicker process!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/00 Premium

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/00 Premium

01/01/2026

US

US

Heats Extremely Fast

As a mom who exclusively pumps, I was convinced I didn’t need a bottle warmer. I didn’t want to create a picky baby who would only take hot bottles. Well… our little man started refusing bottles and than Stellar Reviews sent me the Philips Avent 2-in-1 Bottle Warmer and Sterilizer. The difference was immediate. He went from whimpering when drinking to taking his bottle without a fuss. What I loved the most was how fast the warmer was. I can have a bottle warmed in under three minutes. I also love that it doubles as a sterilizer without taking up more of my counter space. As a first-time mom, being able to sterilize bottles and pacifiers, gives me peace of mind. Overall, this has become one of those baby items I didn’t think I needed but now can’t live without.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/00 Premium

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/00 Premium

26/12/2025

US

US

Peace of Mind

I’m going to be honest, I didn’t think I’d like the added item on my counters but boy was I wrong. The Philips Avent Premium 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer not only looks sleek but it also works wonders. Gone are the days when life gets busy, huger cues are noticed too late, and I frantically heat up a bottle the bad way (microwave). I feel so much better knowing my baby is getting all the nutrition from his formula heated up in a safe and quick fashion. We just pop a bottle in the warmer before changing his diaper and it’s ready when he is - and before the screaming starts. Having a small and pleasant looking device that can both heat and sterilize with taking up less room than our toaster is a dream come true. I highly recommend this product! Thank you Stellar Product Testing Panel for letting us try out the Philips Avent Premium 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/00 Premium

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer SCF359/00 Premium

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 150ml/5oz of room temperature milk in Avent 9oz Natural bottle.