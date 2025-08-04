Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Bottle warmers & sterilizers
All series
Philips Avent 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer Premium
New
Support
SCF359/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User manual SCF359
Interactive online manual
Quick Start Guide
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you