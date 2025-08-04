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2 year warranty

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Philips Avent 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer Premium

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Philips Avent 2-in-1 Warmer & SterilizerPremium

SCF359/00

Philips Avent 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer Premium

New

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Get the most out of your product

  • Product introduction
    Product introduction
  • Warming a bottle of milk
    Warming a bottle of milk
  • Warming milk in glass bottles
    Warming milk in glass bottles
  • Warming baby food
    Warming baby food
  • Sterilizing baby items
    Sterilizing baby items
  • Placing items for sterilizing
    Placing items for sterilizing
  • Switching on and off alert sound
    Switching on and off alert sound
  • Cleaning and descaling
    Cleaning and descaling

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual SCF359

Interactive online manual

Quick Start Guide

  • PDF file, 1.9 MB
  • 18 July 2025

Warranty and service

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Warranty

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