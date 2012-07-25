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  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Wireless hi-fi headphones

SHC2000/00

3.7

| (6) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

IR wireless

These full-size rechargeable infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home.

See all benefits

For TV

IR wireless

  • Adjustable fit

  • Infrared transmission

Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

Self adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

High-frequency RF ensures clear and sharp reception

Using very high frequency modulation(RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp clear reception.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

6

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

3

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great headphones.

Good sound tone, comfortable, and reliable, These headphones have given good service during lots of use. A very contented customer, thank you Phillips

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless Headphone

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

a good product for nighy time listening

I bought these headphones for night time use watching films in bed and not waking my partner up.They are comfortable to wear and the battery charge lasts a long time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless hi-fi headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless hi-fi headphones

31/07/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Clear sound, no hiss

I ordered two of these for use with TV. They fit better than any headphones I have used before and the infra-red system provides far better sound quality than my previous Sony 'radio signal' headphones.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless Headphone

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