2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3060RD/00
Clear and powerful bass
This DJ inspired headphone creates powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.
3.7
of 5
6
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Domiboggy
12/09/2015
United Kingdom
Amazing!!
This product surprised me a lot! I bought the headphones because I needed some new cheap ones and I found these. I was expecting an aright set of headphones, but when I tried them on, it was like I was wearing a set of £100 headphones. They cancel out noise extremely well, even though they aren't suppose to be. A product well bought!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones
Alfonso
21/12/2016
Singapore
Good product for use with PC and Smartphone
The sound quality is beyond expectation. The sound is clear and bass is powerful.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones
marco911
23/10/2018
Philippines
Fashionable design, looks elegant and expensive
Fashionable design, slight hassle on twisted headphone but on the design of the label it is very excellent. I love it. The base is not so loud when you are in outside or crowded place. It is good only for mids frequency. Nice and fair sound. The punch of bass is fair. The high frequencies is very great. The isolation on sound when outside your home is not really good. The price is reasonable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones