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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Headphones

SHL3060RD/00

3.7

| (6) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Available in

Blue
Blue
Pink
Pink
Red
Red
White
White

Clear and powerful bass

This DJ inspired headphone creates powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

See all benefits

With DJ monitoring style

Clear and powerful bass

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

32mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

32mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.

Adjustable earshells and headband adapts to fit your head

Adjustable earshells and headband adapts to fit your head

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

6

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

3
2

12/09/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing!!

This product surprised me a lot! I bought the headphones because I needed some new cheap ones and I found these. I was expecting an aright set of headphones, but when I tried them on, it was like I was wearing a set of £100 headphones. They cancel out noise extremely well, even though they aren't suppose to be. A product well bought!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones

21/12/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Good product for use with PC and Smartphone

The sound quality is beyond expectation. The sound is clear and bass is powerful.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones

23/10/2018

Philippines

Philippines

Fashionable design, looks elegant and expensive

Fashionable design, slight hassle on twisted headphone but on the design of the label it is very excellent. I love it. The base is not so loud when you are in outside or crowded place. It is good only for mids frequency. Nice and fair sound. The punch of bass is fair. The high frequencies is very great. The isolation on sound when outside your home is not really good. The price is reasonable.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones

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