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Discontinued

HiFi Stereo Headphones

SHP3000/00

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Dynamic bass, comfortable fit

Lightweight design with powerful 40mm neodymium speakers; auto -adjustable earshells and the highly breathable perforated cushions, SHP3000 is definitely your best companion for indoor use.

See all benefits

Dynamic bass, comfortable fit

  • Over-ear

  • Black

Acoustically tuned 40mm speakers for detail balanced sound

Acoustically tuned 40mm speakers for detail balanced sound

Single-sided cable reduces tangling

Highly breathable perforated-cushions to disperse heat

Highly breathable perforated-cushions to disperse heat

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

29/01/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Great value/price

Comfortable earpads, great sound and more important: a cable length of 3 meters, so I can stand up from my chair and move around -a bit- without destroying the plug.

Pros

See above

Cons

???

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP3000 HiFi Stereo Headphones

Date of Use 2019-01-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP3000 HiFi Stereo Headphones

Date of Use 2019-01-29

01/01/2018

Singapore

Singapore

great

greatgreatgreatgreatgreatgreatgreat great great great

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP3000 HiFi Stereo Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP3000 HiFi Stereo Headphones

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