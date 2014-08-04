2 year warranty
Discontinued
Dynamic hi-fi sound performance
Comfortable and fully adjustable headphones with neodymium speaker drivers deliver dynamic sound performance
Powerful bass
A handy cable length to make it easier for you to move freely around while using your headphones.
The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.
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5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
x3ti
04/08/2014
Singapore
Great Sound + value for money!
Great headphones. Definitely worth buying. Great overall sound quality specially in the low range. I would have given the Design 4 stars, except for the 2 points mentioned under cons* . *1. Although this could be due to changes in weather from hot to humid, I can't be certain though. I moved from a place with extreme climate to a more tropical one. :( *2. You're definitely going to be stared at by on-lookers, if you decide to crank up the volume on these babies. Prolly think you're trying to intentionally go deaf. That's not always a bad thing for some :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones
Bpk adi
10/12/2021
Indonesia
Produk awet dan tahan lama
Saya beli ini sewaktu bujang,dan skrg mempunyai dua anak dan alat ini msh berfungsi dengan jernih suaranya,hanya saja kabel luarnya sudah mengelupas
Pros
Suara jernih
Cons
Kabel luar mengelupas
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones
Date of Use 2019-12-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones
Date of Use 2019-12-10