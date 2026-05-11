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2 year warranty

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8000 Series Philips 8000 series Home&Office Mouse

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8000 SeriesPhilips 8000 series Home&Office Mouse

SPK7858B/97

8000 Series Philips 8000 series Home&Office Mouse

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Software & drivers

Driversmacintoshosx - English

  • ZIP file, 167.7 kB
  • 11 May 2026

Driverswindows10 - English

  • ZIP file, 153.9 kB
  • 11 May 2026

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 213 kB
  • 18 June 2026

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