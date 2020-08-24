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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Audio Cable

SWA4122/59

Ensure a reliable connection

Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components Aluminum housing with nylon braiding

See all benefits

with this stereo audio cable

Ensure a reliable connection

  • 1 RCA - 1 RCA

  • 2 m

  • Black braided cable

Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

Molded plug for secure connections

Molded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

Flexible PVC jacket

Flexible PVC jacket provided protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

Technical Specifications

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