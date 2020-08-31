ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

USB Hub

SWV3817/59

USB 3.0 exetend out to 7 Ports

USB 3.0 exetend out to 7 ports mini hub With 1m DC cable

See all benefits

With individual switch

USB 3.0 exetend out to 7 Ports

  • USB 3.0

  • 7 USB charging ports

  • individual switch

Fast charging: delivers more power for a faster charge

Don't sit around waiting for your device to charge! The power output of this charger ensures your device is fully charged in a shorter amount of time compared to standard, less powerful chargers.

Supports USB 3.0 data transfer

Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.

USB 3.0 downward compatible

Support USB 3.0 super speed 5Gbps transmission, downward compatible to USB 2.0 transfer speed 480Mbps.

Technical Specifications

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.