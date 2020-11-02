2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWV5551/00
Experience Ultra Hi-Definition images
Experience Ultra HD 4K resolution at 60 fps. High speed HDMI supports full 32 chanels audio system with up to 1536 KHz sample rate
4K 60Hz
18 Gbps
5 m
Supports video resolutions up to 4K or UHD 2160p. This enables your display to rival Digital Cinema systems used in movie theatres.
Superior viewing and gaming experience with maximum 60 frames per second images.
Gold-plated connectors provide better conductivity by lowering contact resistance. They also prevent connector deterioration through oxidation.
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