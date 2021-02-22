ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        USB C Hub

        SWV6025B/59

        USB-C socket Hub expand to 5 Ports Mini HUB.

        USB-C expands to HDMI, 3 USB-A and USB-C port with PD.

        See all benefits

        USB-C socket Hub expand to 5 Ports Mini HUB.

        • HDMI

        • Type C PD

        • USB port

        Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports

        Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports allow you to expand your MacBook / MacBook Pro or other USB-C enabled device to conenct to all USB devices you need while charging via USB-C charger.

        HDMI out for digital high-definition video and digital audio

        HDMI out for digital high-definition video and digital audio

        HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI.

        Supports 4K @ 30HZ

        Supports high-speed HDMI 4K resolution at 30 fps.

        Technical Specifications

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

        Reviews

        Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

        • Member-exclusive offers.
        • Early access to sales.
        • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

        I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

        • Member-exclusive offers.
        • Early access to sales.
        • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.