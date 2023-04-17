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2 year warranty

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Wireless headphones

TAH1108BK/00

Keep the music close

Do what you do listening to the sounds you love. These wireless on-ear headphones give you 15 hours of play time and crisp sound. Buttons on the ear cups make it easy to control music and calls and the ear cups fold flat for easy storage.

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Keep the music close

  • 30mm drivers/closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

  • Lightweight headband

  • Flat folding

15 hours play time and fast charging

It's easy to pair these Bluetooth on-ear headphones, and you get up to 15 hours play time from a 2-hour charge. If you start running low on power, a 15-minute charge will keep the music playing for another 3 hours.

Crisp, clear sound

Powerful 30 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound, while the closed-back design ensures great sound isolation. Enjoy every minute of your tunes without others hearing what you're listening to.

Easy to wear. Easy to use

Cushioned ear cups provide an extra level of comfort on listening sessions. Buttons on ear cup let you adjust the volume, skip or pause tracks, take or reject calls-and more.

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Disclaimers

  1. Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.