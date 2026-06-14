2 year warranty
TAH8040BK/70
Sleek style. Great hi-res sound.
Turn the everyday into the awesome with these sleek over-ear wireless headphones. Thrilling sound and advanced noise cancellation leave you free to get lost in every playlist and podcast. Need to chat? You get clear calls too.
Lightweight Over-ear headphone
Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
Clear calls
Active Noise Canceling
A handy multi-function button on the right ear cup lets you manage calls or control playback and volume. If you're watching videos or films, you can use the power button to activate a low-latency setting.
Discover new levels of detail and clarity in your music with Hi-Res Audio. Pure, precision sound enhanced for any music format. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.
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