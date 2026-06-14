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2 year warranty

All series

  • Sleek style. Great hi-res sound.
  • Sleek style. Great hi-res sound.

8000 seriesANC Over-ear wireless headphones

TAH8040BK/70

Sleek style. Great hi-res sound.

Turn the everyday into the awesome with these sleek over-ear wireless headphones. Thrilling sound and advanced noise cancellation leave you free to get lost in every playlist and podcast. Need to chat? You get clear calls too.

See all benefits

Sleek style. Great hi-res sound.

  • Lightweight Over-ear headphone

  • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass

  • Clear calls

  • Active Noise Canceling

Clear sound for calls

Convenient multi-function button on right ear cup

A handy multi-function button on the right ear cup lets you manage calls or control playback and volume. If you're watching videos or films, you can use the power button to activate a low-latency setting.

Hi-Res Audio reproduces music in its purest form

Discover new levels of detail and clarity in your music with Hi-Res Audio. Pure, precision sound enhanced for any music format. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.

Technical Specifications

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