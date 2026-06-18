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2 year warranty

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Kids' wireless on-ear headphones

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Kids' wireless on-ear headphones

TAK4200MP/00

Kids' wireless on-ear headphones

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide - English

  • PDF file, 2.6 MB
  • 18 June 2026

EU Declaration of conformity - English

  • PDF file, 647 kB
  • 31 October 2026

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