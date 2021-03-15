2 year warranty
Discontinued
Rock the party
Get the party started right with the Bluetooth speaker that lets you flow on the mic! You get 14 hours play time, plus karaoke functions and lighting effects. Sound is loud and powerful, and you can even plug in a guitar.
Bluetooth®
With powerful sound and big, pumping bass, this powerful speaker can fill the room with beats. 14 hours play time from a single charge lets you rock the tunes all night.
Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects. Colored lights on the speakers pulse in time to the music, flash in different orders, or stay on in a steady glow.
Mic and guitar inputs (6.3 mm) let you take the party up a notch. Sing to a playlist, or rock out to your own playing. You can even fade out the vocals of a song you're singing along to, so only your voice is heard. Fun karaoke effects give you the ability to add echo to the vocals, or switch vocal sounds from female to male and back again!
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Rhythm Man
15/03/2021
US
Very Good Sounding Speaker
I really like the Philips TANX100/37 Party Speaker. The Philips, its nominal wattage rated at 40 Watts RMS. Capable of producing very low - RAP, CLUB & Dance Music - Bass while not sounding Overly Boomy. In a small space having some room echo the Philips is a great Party Speaker. Additionally, the speaker is a great listen with a wide variety of music.
Pros
Produce very low Bass, Great Sounding, Audio In/Out, Mic & Guitar Ports
Cons
Could Be More Boomy, Not very Loud (Small Spaces Only)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TANX100 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2020-11-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TANX100 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2020-11-14