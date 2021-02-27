2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAPH805BK/10
Control the silence
Hear your music, not the rain. You can control the Active Noise Canceling function on these wireless over-ear headphones to match your situation. With 30 hours play time plus flexible quick charging, you are covered for the whole trip
40mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
On any trip, these headphones are up to the task. A single charge takes just 2 hours. You get 30 hours play time (or talk time) with Active Noise Canceling off, and 25 hours with it on. Two levels of fast charging--Rapid Charge and Quick Charge--give you an extra 2 or 6 hours play time.
Leave it all behind with Active Noise Canceling. Shut off the noise of a train or busy office at the touch of a button. If you're out and about, you can listen to your music and stay tuned to the noise of the street in Awareness Mode.
From playlist to podcast, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear midrange frequencies. Soft ear-cup cushions cover your whole ear, creating a seal that passively isolates external noise. The headband is light, easily adjustable, and smooth: there'll be no getting these headphones tangled in your hair.
3.6
of 5
42
Reviews
Geri RP
27/02/2021
Indonesia
Great ANC Budget Headphone
Philips PH805 is recommendation for budget ANC Headphone. With best price, this headphone is black horse for companion of traveling.
Pros
Build, Price
Cons
So-so at ANC
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone
Date of Use 2021-01-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone
Date of Use 2021-01-27
Guest7429103847
20/11/2021
Philippines
Almost Perfect
So, I liked everything about the headphone BUT I don't know how to clean it and I can not find anything about how to clean this model on the internet. Can someone help me about this situation?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone
tichaona
25/06/2021
United Kingdom
best out there
clearer audio music sounds way better with these babies
This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones
This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones
Actual results may vary