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Discontinued

Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone

TAPH805BK/10

3.6

| (42) Reviews

Control the silence

Hear your music, not the rain. You can control the Active Noise Canceling function on these wireless over-ear headphones to match your situation. With 30 hours play time plus flexible quick charging, you are covered for the whole trip

See all benefits

Over-ear wireless active noise canceling headphone

Control the silence

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

30 hours play time or talk time (25 hours with ANC on)

On any trip, these headphones are up to the task. A single charge takes just 2 hours. You get 30 hours play time (or talk time) with Active Noise Canceling off, and 25 hours with it on. Two levels of fast charging--Rapid Charge and Quick Charge--give you an extra 2 or 6 hours play time.

Active Noise Canceling (ANC). Lose yourself, not the music

Leave it all behind with Active Noise Canceling. Shut off the noise of a train or busy office at the touch of a button. If you're out and about, you can listen to your music and stay tuned to the noise of the street in Awareness Mode.

Smooth, adjustable headband. Soft ear-cup cushions

From playlist to podcast, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear midrange frequencies. Soft ear-cup cushions cover your whole ear, creating a seal that passively isolates external noise. The headband is light, easily adjustable, and smooth: there'll be no getting these headphones tangled in your hair.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

42

Reviews

27/02/2021

Indonesia

Indonesia

Great ANC Budget Headphone

Philips PH805 is recommendation for budget ANC Headphone. With best price, this headphone is black horse for companion of traveling.

Pros

Build, Price

Cons

So-so at ANC

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone

Date of Use 2021-01-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone

Date of Use 2021-01-27

20/11/2021

Philippines

Philippines

Almost Perfect

So, I liked everything about the headphone BUT I don't know how to clean it and I can not find anything about how to clean this model on the internet. Can someone help me about this situation?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone

25/06/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

best out there

clearer audio music sounds way better with these babies

This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones

This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary