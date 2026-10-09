2 year warranty
New
TAQ1620WT/70
Free your ears. Hear it all.
These open-ear wireless headphones let you hear everything that’s going on around you-and your music too.
Open-ear fit
Clear call quality
With specialized chamber and algorithm, Directional Acoustic technology beams music into your ear canal, minimizing leakage and vibration and retaining detail and bass. All the benefits of an open-ear design with improved sound quality and comfort.
Whether you're outside with the volume up or inside with the volume down, you'll always hear clear, balanced sound.
These open-ear headphones are so light you'll barely feel them, plus they won't fall off when you get moving.
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