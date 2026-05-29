ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Feel the music, not the earbuds
  • Feel the music, not the earbuds

1000 seriesTrue Wireless Headphones

TAT1420BK/70

Feel the music, not the earbuds

With no ear tips and a super-small charging case, these lightweight earbuds will let you rock your sounds in real comfort wherever you go.

See all benefits

Feel the music, not the earbuds

  • Earbuds without ear tips

  • Pocket-sized charging case

  • Clear calls

Touch controls. Easy pairing

Touch controls keep it simple and tones let you know you've activated a function.

AI mic for clear call quality

Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

13 mm drivers for great sound and powerful bass

Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom design, 13 mm dynamic drivers to bring you an amazing listening experience. The drivers’ large power capacity enhances dynamics and bass so you’ll never miss a beat.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.