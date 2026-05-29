2 year warranty
TAT1420BK/70
Feel the music, not the earbuds
With no ear tips and a super-small charging case, these lightweight earbuds will let you rock your sounds in real comfort wherever you go.
Earbuds without ear tips
Pocket-sized charging case
Clear calls
Touch controls keep it simple and tones let you know you've activated a function.
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom design, 13 mm dynamic drivers to bring you an amazing listening experience. The drivers’ large power capacity enhances dynamics and bass so you’ll never miss a beat.
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