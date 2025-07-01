2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAX5206/70
Turn it up
Kick the party up a notch with this awesome, extra-large speaker! Powerful sound, big bass, and colorful lights fill the room with good vibes. You can plug a guitar and mic into the speaker, and the trolley design makes it easy to move.
Speaker light and strobe
Mic and guitar inputs
Special karaoke functions
With powerful sound and big, pumping bass, this karaoke speaker can fill the room with beats. The built-in battery lets you rock the party outdoors for up to 14 hours play time on a single charge.
Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects! A ring of colored lights on the speaker pulses in time to the music, and there are four different lighting modes to choose from. However you love to party, this speaker has you covered.
A mic input (6.3 mm) lets you take the party up a notch. There's also a guitar input, so you can take the lead vocals while you're shredding a solo! Both guitar and mic have their own volume controls on the speaker. You can change your voice, fade vocals, and add echo effects too.
3.5
of 5
4
Reviews
jonatas trevizan
01/07/2025
US
The Philips X5206 Party Speaker truly brings the p
The Philips X5206 Party Speaker truly brings the party to life! The sound is powerful, with deep bass that fills the room and gets everyone moving. The LED light effects synced with the music are a total vibe — they really elevate the atmosphere. I also love how easy it is to move around thanks to the wheels and retractable handle — perfect for taking it from one room to another or even outdoors. Plugging in a mic for karaoke or a guitar for live jamming is a huge bonus. It’s not just a speaker — it’s the heart of the party. Highly recommend it for anyone who loves hosting fun and energetic gatherings!
This review was made for TAX5206 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2025-06-01
This review was made for TAX5206 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2025-06-01
pickyaudquality&easeofuse
01/02/2022
US
BIG AND LOUD!!!
Stereo is a lot bigger and taller than I thought it would be! But it's great. I work in a factory and it's volume can override all the running equipment even in such an echoy gigantic room, but only in the direction of the speakers. Behind the speaker, is definately loud, but not nearly as the front (kinda obvious ik). Has the same music quality as my lil portable JBL Charge 4, but ofc gets much much louder than it. It's hard to maintain music quality the bigger/louder a speaker is, so this stereo is a big achievement in-and-of-itself!!! My coworkers RAVE about it more than me... Quirks: Has a bass and treble knob setting. Needs to be placed on a table or chair or loft area or on its back, bc the bass stereo/beat is in the bottom speaker. Sometimes it's jaring to listen to, and it sounds uneven when the speaker is just sitting on the floor. This is especially noticable when ppl have the bass knob set to max (the treble knob is set anywhere from halfway to max). Does NOT have the Phillips Dynamic Bass Boost feature, so it's missing the ummffph I'm used to when it comes to Phillips speakers/stereos. I suppose an equalizer app would help with this issue. Does NOT have a button to select audio input. Bluetooth works great! But aux is annoying as crap. Gotta disconnect the Bluetooth, plug the aux cable in-and-out until the audio input finally switches - it's honestly better to turn off the speaker, add no Bluetooth, and then plug in the aux cable (might have to fiddle with it still). All-in-all, if you want loud and good quality music, then this is a great speaker (with quirks)!!!
Pros
Loud & Good Quality!!!
Cons
Physically Big! No Phillips Dynamic Bass Boost Feature. No dedicated audio input button/setting, so aux is hard to connect to.
This review was made for TAX5206 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2021-10-01
This review was made for TAX5206 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2021-10-01
Reaper net
14/01/2023
New Zealand
IT COULD HAVE BEEN GREAT
I grewup with philps products all around the house as a child. And we knew is was good quality. And this speaker is no doubt good quality! But as far as sound goes, well im not so impressed. My friend has the JBL 310. That thing blasts sound like no other. But since JBL cant keep up with demand for the 310 I was kinda forced to get this speaker. I am happy with it but it just lets me down sound wise when the party gets too good. Advice to Philips co. JBL has masive supply isues! Make a speaker with the same sound and batery as the 310 and dominate the market now. At least 220 watts and not 160. JBL has let the customers down with supply shortages and the prices are crazy. Get the sound up and on your pruduct for a 100 bucks less. And people will go grazy for it. Teach JBL a lesson and show them who has been around the longest.
Pros
Good clear sound and quality
Cons
Not loud enough
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAX5206 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2022-09-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAX5206 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2022-09-14