Cari istilah

ID
EN
1
Perbaikan

Dapatkan dukungan untuk produk ini

Masuk ke layanan konsumen
Aksesori

Temukan filter yang tepat untuk alat pemurni udara Anda

Temukan filter Anda

Diuji dan disertifikasi
secara independen

Airmid

Kelompok kesehatan Airmid dengan laboratorium virologi terakreditasi

Telah teruji dapat menghilangkan virus 99,9% dengan virus influenza H1N1.
ECARF

European Center for Allergy Research Foundation

Bersertifikat ramah alergi. Alat pemurni udara Philips sesuai untuk kebutuhan

penderita alergi.
iUTA

Institut penelitian IUTA

Telah teruji dapat menyaring 99,97 % partikel nano, sekecil 0,003 mikron.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.