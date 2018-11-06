For some reason in the past, when I use a rice cooker, either a fuzzy logic or a basic model, whatever the brand, to cook the rice of my choice, viz. basmati rice, my rice always ended up scorched at the bottom and broken up. After that, I resorted to cooking basmati rice in a microwave oven to obtain beautifully cooked and visually appetizing grains of basmati rice - long and still intact. This Philips jar cooker produces the closest result to cooking basmati rice in a microwave oven minus the hassle of cleaning up the oven interior after each use. I like it. It is simple to use, easy to clean, it is half the output power of my microwave oven but most of all, it works. For me.