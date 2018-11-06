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  • Nasi Lezat, Sajian Nikmat.
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  • Nasi Lezat, Sajian Nikmat.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72

Dihentikan

Daily CollectionTabung

HD3018/30

5
| (1) Ulasan | 100% Merekomendasikan produk ini
Nasi Lezat, Sajian Nikmat.
Nasi yang lezat menjadikan seluruh hidangan lebih nikmat, dan cara memasaknya sangat berperan penting. Penanak nasi Philips dengan panci dalam 5 lapis berwarna keemasan bisa menghasilkan lebih banyak panas dan memancarkan panas secara merata, sehingga memberikan cita rasa nasi terbaik.
Lihat semua manfaat

Menyajikan cita rasa luar biasa lewat "Efek Panci Besar"

Nasi Lezat, Sajian Nikmat.

  • 1,8 liter

  • 10 cangkir

Panci 5-lapis setebal 1,5 mm untuk pemanasan merata, memasak nasi lebih lezat

Panci 5-lapis setebal 1,5 mm untuk pemanasan merata, memasak nasi lebih lezat

Panci 5-lapis setebal 1,5 mm untuk pemanasan merata, memasak nasi lebih lezat.

Pemanasan 3D untuk panas yang merata dan menjaga kehangatan dengan lebih efektif

Pemanasan 3D untuk panas yang merata dan menjaga kehangatan dengan lebih efektif

Terdapat sistem pemanas yang mengelilingi penanak nasi, termasuk rangkaian pemanas pada sisi atas, rangkaian pemanas di sekeliling, dan rangkaian pemanas utama pada sisi bawah. Sistem pemanasan 3D untuk panas yang merata, menjaga kehangatan dengan lebih efektif, dan memberikan hasil memasak yang lebih baik

Memasak nasi otomatis

Memasak nasi dan menjaga kehangatan dengan nyaman

Spesifikasi Teknis

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Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip

Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

5.0

dari 5

1

Ulasan

100%

Merekomendasikan produk ini

4
3
2
1

06/11/2018

Singapore

Singapore

No frills cooker but it works well with basmati rice.

For some reason in the past, when I use a rice cooker, either a fuzzy logic or a basic model, whatever the brand, to cook the rice of my choice, viz. basmati rice, my rice always ended up scorched at the bottom and broken up. After that, I resorted to cooking basmati rice in a microwave oven to obtain beautifully cooked and visually appetizing grains of basmati rice - long and still intact. This Philips jar cooker produces the closest result to cooking basmati rice in a microwave oven minus the hassle of cleaning up the oven interior after each use. I like it. It is simple to use, easy to clean, it is half the output power of my microwave oven but most of all, it works. For me.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HD3018 Jar

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HD3018 Jar

Daftar sekarang & dapatkan Welcome Voucher DISKON 20%

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Saya ingin menerima komunikasi promosi tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips berdasarkan preferensi dan perilaku saya. Saya dapat berhenti berlangganan kapan saja.

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.