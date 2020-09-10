Got this blender as a gift a couple of days back and I'm very happy with it! :) Made smoothies and also avocado masks for my hair and skin, and they came out just the way I like it. I like that I can choose from multiple speeds so I can control how fine I want it to be, cos my previous one, it's fixed at one speed. One other thing I really like is the filter, so I won't get seeds and all in my drinks!