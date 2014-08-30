2 year warranty
Dihentikan
HTD3510/98
Suara surround dahsyat dari speaker yang praktis
Tingkatkan pengalaman hiburan di rumah Anda dengan Philips home theater. Driver speaker yang terbuka menawarkan suara surround berdaya 300W dan video DVD yang ditingkatkan ke format 1080p via HDMI untuk kualitas gambar mendekati HD.
DVD
Karaoke
Putar secara virtual disc dan perangkat media apa pun yang Anda inginkan - perangkat DVD, VCD, CD, atau USB. Temukan kenyamanan tak tertandingi untuk pemutaran terbaik, dan kemewahan berbagi file media di TV atau sistem home theater Anda.
Audio in memungkinkan Anda untuk memutar musik dengan mudah secara langsung dari iPod/iPhone/iPad, pemutar MP3, atau laptop via koneksi yang mudah ke bioskop rumah Anda. Sambungkan perangkat audio Anda ke jack Audio in untuk menikmati musik dengan kualitas suara superior dari sistem bioskop rumah Philips Anda.
3.7
dari 5
12
Ulasan
John37
30/08/2014
Singapore
It has all functions as a compact Hi FI system
Excellent sound! Excellent speakers! Very powerful HiFi!
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater
Mike3979
05/02/2014
Singapore
Love the sound
Worth for money and its deliver a very good sound.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater
EdwardJ
08/04/2016
Australia
Pembeli terverifikasi
Perfect for a small living room
I used to have a 5.1 setup where I haven't used the loudness level beyond 10. Then I found this one and started thinking why would I use huge speakers on our 5m x 5m living room when smaller speakers would do the same job. A bit hesitant at first because of the physical size of the speakers but quickly changed all that when I started using it. The sound is superb and perfect for my living room. And the speakers are actually hidden now whereas all 4 previous speakers occupy a significant space in the living room. I also don't have to play DVDs on my Bluray player anymore as this unit is HDMI enabled. The only gripe is that it did not come with any speaker stand. 2 stands for the rear speakers would have been nice.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater
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