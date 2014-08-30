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Dihentikan

Home theater 5.1 DVD

HTD3510/98

3.7

| (12) Ulasan

Suara surround dahsyat dari speaker yang praktis

Tingkatkan pengalaman hiburan di rumah Anda dengan Philips home theater. Driver speaker yang terbuka menawarkan suara surround berdaya 300W dan video DVD yang ditingkatkan ke format 1080p via HDMI untuk kualitas gambar mendekati HD.

Lihat semua manfaat

Suara home theater

Suara surround dahsyat dari speaker yang praktis

  • DVD

  • Karaoke

Memutar perangkat DVD, VCD, CD, dan USB

Memutar perangkat DVD, VCD, CD, dan USB

Putar secara virtual disc dan perangkat media apa pun yang Anda inginkan - perangkat DVD, VCD, CD, atau USB. Temukan kenyamanan tak tertandingi untuk pemutaran terbaik, dan kemewahan berbagi file media di TV atau sistem home theater Anda.

Audio in untuk menikmati musik dari iPod/iPhone/pemutar MP3

Audio in untuk menikmati musik dari iPod/iPhone/pemutar MP3

Audio in memungkinkan Anda untuk memutar musik dengan mudah secara langsung dari iPod/iPhone/iPad, pemutar MP3, atau laptop via koneksi yang mudah ke bioskop rumah Anda. Sambungkan perangkat audio Anda ke jack Audio in untuk menikmati musik dengan kualitas suara superior dari sistem bioskop rumah Philips Anda.

Daya RMS 300W memberikan suara dahsyat untuk musik dan film

Daya RMS 300W memberikan suara dahsyat untuk musik dan film

Spesifikasi Teknis

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Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip

Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

3.7

dari 5

12

Ulasan

3

30/08/2014

Singapore

Singapore

It has all functions as a compact Hi FI system

Excellent sound! Excellent speakers! Very powerful HiFi!

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater

05/02/2014

Singapore

Singapore

Love the sound

Worth for money and its deliver a very good sound.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater

08/04/2016

Australia

Australia

Pembeli terverifikasi

Perfect for a small living room

I used to have a 5.1 setup where I haven't used the loudness level beyond 10. Then I found this one and started thinking why would I use huge speakers on our 5m x 5m living room when smaller speakers would do the same job. A bit hesitant at first because of the physical size of the speakers but quickly changed all that when I started using it. The sound is superb and perfect for my living room. And the speakers are actually hidden now whereas all 4 previous speakers occupy a significant space in the living room. I also don't have to play DVDs on my Bluray player anymore as this unit is HDMI enabled. The only gripe is that it did not come with any speaker stand. 2 stands for the rear speakers would have been nice.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater

Mulai hidup sehat. Daftar & dapatkan penawaran eksklusif

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.

Saya ingin menerima pemberitahuan promosi—berdasarkan preferensi dan kebiasaan saya—tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips. Saya bisa berhenti berlangganan dengan mudah kapan saja!

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.
Penafian

  1. DivX, Besertifikasi DivX, dan logo yang terkait merupakan merek dagang DivXNetworks, Inc. dan digunakan dengan lisensi.

  2. Dolby dan simbol D-ganda adalah merek dagang terdaftar dari Dolby Laboratories Inc.