I used to have a 5.1 setup where I haven't used the loudness level beyond 10. Then I found this one and started thinking why would I use huge speakers on our 5m x 5m living room when smaller speakers would do the same job. A bit hesitant at first because of the physical size of the speakers but quickly changed all that when I started using it. The sound is superb and perfect for my living room. And the speakers are actually hidden now whereas all 4 previous speakers occupy a significant space in the living room. I also don't have to play DVDs on my Bluray player anymore as this unit is HDMI enabled. The only gripe is that it did not come with any speaker stand. 2 stands for the rear speakers would have been nice.