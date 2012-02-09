2 year warranty
Dihentikan
Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip
4.0
dari 5
9
Ulasan
100%
Merekomendasikan produk ini
VickneshvaranKandasamy
09/02/2012
Singapore
Wow. Its a great deal ... Happy with this product... planning to switch over from SONY to PHILIPS
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3530 5.1 Home theater
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3530 5.1 Home theater
Maay_ManjushriWong
27/01/2012
Singapore
Very good value for money. The sound system is good even when room is big. Product is easy to use and setting up is very easy with the quick start manual.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3530 5.1 Home theater
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3530 5.1 Home theater
hantiong
17/08/2013
Malaysia
Price is excellence
but no blue ray rom and USB port only support limited format playback file.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3530 5.1 Home theater
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3530 5.1 Home theater