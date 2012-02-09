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HTS3530 5.1 Home theater

HTS3530/98

4

| (9) Ulasan | 100% Merekomendasikan produk ini

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Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

4.0

dari 5

9

Ulasan

100%

Merekomendasikan produk ini

2
1

09/02/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Wow. Its a great deal ... Happy with this product... planning to switch over from SONY to PHILIPS

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3530 5.1 Home theater

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3530 5.1 Home theater

27/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Very good value for money. The sound system is good even when room is big. Product is easy to use and setting up is very easy with the quick start manual.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3530 5.1 Home theater

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3530 5.1 Home theater

17/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

Price is excellence

but no blue ray rom and USB port only support limited format playback file.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3530 5.1 Home theater

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3530 5.1 Home theater

Mulai hidup sehat. Daftar & dapatkan penawaran eksklusif

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Saya ingin menerima pemberitahuan promosi—berdasarkan preferensi dan kebiasaan saya—tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips. Saya bisa berhenti berlangganan dengan mudah kapan saja!

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.