2 year warranty
Dihentikan
HTS3540/98
Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip
4.5
dari 5
2
Ulasan
Mamun
05/02/2022
Singapore
The sound is amazing.
The thing I love the most about this product is the sound quality. It's amazing and unparalleled to any of the devices I purchased before.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3540 5.1 Home theater
Tanggal Penggunaan 2020-02-05
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3540 5.1 Home theater
Tanggal Penggunaan 2020-02-05
Maliy39
18/08/2013
Malaysia
Philip home theater and Tv led
Philip home theatre,philip rice cooker and blander
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3540 5.1 Home theater
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3540 5.1 Home theater