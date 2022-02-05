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HTS3540 5.1 Home theater

HTS3540/98

4.5

| (2) Ulasan

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Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
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4.5

dari 5

2

Ulasan

3
2
1

05/02/2022

Singapore

Singapore

The sound is amazing.

The thing I love the most about this product is the sound quality. It's amazing and unparalleled to any of the devices I purchased before.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3540 5.1 Home theater

Tanggal Penggunaan 2020-02-05

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3540 5.1 Home theater

Tanggal Penggunaan 2020-02-05

18/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

Philip home theater and Tv led

Philip home theatre,philip rice cooker and blander

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3540 5.1 Home theater

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3540 5.1 Home theater

Mulai hidup sehat. Daftar & dapatkan penawaran eksklusif

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  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.

Saya ingin menerima pemberitahuan promosi—berdasarkan preferensi dan kebiasaan saya—tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips. Saya bisa berhenti berlangganan dengan mudah kapan saja!

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.