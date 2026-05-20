I cannot turn on/off my Philips Tower Fan

The information below applies only to models CX1210 and CX1220.

Please check if the knob is set to “OFF” (as indicated in image A) for the timer function. If this is the case, the fan will not be turned on when pressing the "fan speed" button. To turn your Philips Fan on, please set the knob to “ON” and then press the desired fan speed (as indicated in below image B).

If the appliance still does not work, contact us for further assistance.