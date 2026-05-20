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I cannot turn on/off my Philips Tower Fan

If you cannot turn your Philips Tower Fan on, off, or switch the modes, find below possible causes and solutions.

The information on this page applies to the following models: CX1220/00, CX1520/01, ACP620/00. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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