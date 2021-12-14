2 year warranty
11854WU60X1
Enjoy lasting brightness
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED 38mm festoons for interior lighting. The strong 4000 K bright white light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes.
LED-FEST 38mm
Number of bulbs: 1
12V, 4000 K Warm White
Advanced automotive system
Select our bright white Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED lamps for superior visibility and style inside your car. Bright and stylish, these lights will transform your driving experience. Whether you’re searching for a dropped phone, your passengers want to read, or you’re trying to work out the best route to your destination, you can now enjoy bright interior light.
Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED interior lights provide a powerful daylight effect of up to 4000 K, illuminating your car's passenger compartment with bright, uniform, stylish light.
If you’re looking to improve both the lighting and style of your vehicle’s interior, opt for Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED bulbs. Crisp white light will help you sort through your glove box, find the phone or wallet that slipped under the seat or search for something in the trunk. Besides helping you see better, it also looks pretty elegant.
Reviews
Non-ECE compliant