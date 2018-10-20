2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ3121/12
Start your day, your way!
This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in AM/FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.
Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
The time and alarm are so easy to set up that referring to the Quick Start Guide or Instruction For Use may not be necessary. Simply refer to the Clock radio's silkscreen buttons to set the time and alarm.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
Edy752
20/10/2018
Singapore
Best Radio Clock
Best radio clock ever. Using for 10 years, no problems at all. After disassembly and cleaning ready for next 10 years. It's like Mercedes G class, only PHILIPS.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3121 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3121 Clock Radio
Billbored
10/10/2011
United Kingdom
This clock will waken the dead!!!
This is an ideal clock for all the family.you can be roused from your sleep by either music,or a buzzer...you can have the music as loud as you need,and the buzzing gets louder if you don't waken right away: believe me;it will waken you.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3121 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3121 Clock Radio
Davidsr22
21/02/2015
Australia
Verified buyer
Good clock radio alarm
I have had this clock radio for several years. It was inexpensive, keeps good time and has good radio reception. I find it easy to use. If I was to suggest improvements, they would be a dimmer for the display panel or even the ability to switch it off overnight and that it run cooler. Overall, I've been very happy with it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3121 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3121 Clock Radio