2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
AJ3121/12
Discontinued
My Philips clock is connected to power supply, why should I use battery as well?
How to switch off my Philips clock radio's alarm?
How to set the clock and alarm on my Philips clock radio?
How to deactivate the SLUMBER/SLEEP function on my alarm?
How to setup the alarm on my Philips clock radio?
How to delete sleep timer on my Philips clock radio?
How to use TUNER feature on my Philips clock radio?
How to clean my Philips device?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair