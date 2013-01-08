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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

Micro music system

DCM2020/12

3

| (1) Review

Relax to great music

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad at the same time. Other portable music players can also be connected to this DCM2020/12 Micro sound system via USB Direct or MP3 Link. Enjoy your music with the powerful sound of Bass Reflex speakers.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Relax to great music

  • with 30-pin connector

  • for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM

  • 20W

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Motorized CD loader for convenience access

A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

08/01/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product has poor DAB radiocapability

The manual said for poor reception connect to an external FM DAB antenna However there is no facility to do this. The initial suggestion from customer support was connect via the units fixed antenna but this would mean cutting in to the cable and in turn invalidate the warranty. Customer support suggestion was to return the unit for something else Good conversation with customer support Poor product information

This review was made for DCM2020 Micro music system

This review was made for DCM2020 Micro music system

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