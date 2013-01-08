2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCM2020/12
Relax to great music
Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad at the same time. Other portable music players can also be connected to this DCM2020/12 Micro sound system via USB Direct or MP3 Link. Enjoy your music with the powerful sound of Bass Reflex speakers.
with 30-pin connector
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
20W
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.
3.0
of 5
1
Review
Disgrunled
08/01/2013
United Kingdom
This product has poor DAB radiocapability
The manual said for poor reception connect to an external FM DAB antenna However there is no facility to do this. The initial suggestion from customer support was connect via the units fixed antenna but this would mean cutting in to the cable and in turn invalidate the warranty. Customer support suggestion was to return the unit for something else Good conversation with customer support Poor product information
This review was made for DCM2020 Micro music system
This review was made for DCM2020 Micro music system