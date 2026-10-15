Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
Micro music system
Discontinued
Support
DCM2020/12
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Quick start guide - English
User manual - English
All (3)
Can I access docked device's menu with the remote?
How to clean my Philips device?
How to place the speakers of my Philips system?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you