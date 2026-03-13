2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
GC515/05
Discontinued
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
Do I need to adjust my Philips stand steamer’s settings per garment?
Is my Philips garment steamer safe on all garments?
Water leaks out from the base of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer
Should my Philips Garment Steamer’s tank be emptied after usage?
How do I descale my Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-One Solution?
How should I steam a shirt with my Philips stand steamer?
How do I use my Philips stand garment steamer’s glove?
The hose of my Philips stand garment steamer is stiff
My Philips Garment Steamer leaves stains on the garment
My Philips Stand Garment Steamer produces a croaking sound
My Philips stand garment steamer leaves wet spots on garments
My Philips Stand Garment Steamer is steaming weakly or irregularly
My Philips Garment Steamer does not produce steam
The head of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer drips water
The base of my Philips Garment Steamer is leaking